Protester kicked, punched while being escorted out of a Donald Trump campaign rally in Arizona

Another campaign rally for Donald Trump turned violent on Saturday as some apparent protesters were removed from the venue.

Video showed a pair of protesters, one of whom was wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood, being led out of the event in Tucson, Arizona.

At one point, a rally attendee got physical with the protester not wearing the hood. A man was filmed kicking the person as others looked on.

Police officers quickly took him into custody:

In what appeared to be a separate incident, a person standing among protesters holding “Dump Trump” signs was grabbed by the collar. CBS News’ Jacqueline Aleman and other reporters described the man grabbing the person as Trump’s campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

Last week, Lewandowski was accused of manhandling a reporter at another Trump event. He and the Trump campaign accused the reporter of fabricating the incident, which the journalist said left bruises on her arm.

Trump protests spread nationwide on Saturday. A group of anti-Trump demonstrators reportedly blocked a road to one rally in Arizona, and about 1,000 protesters gathered at Trump Tower in New York.

Similar anti-Trump demonstrations have picked up momentum after a large, organised protest in Chicago forced the Trump campaign to cancel a planned rally last week. Fistfights and other violence broke out at that Chicago event.

