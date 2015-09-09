A protester interrupts Dick Cheney during his speech on the Iranian nuclear deal

A protester interrupted former Vice President Dick Cheney during a speech at the American Enterprise Institute where he was criticising the Iran nuclear deal.
The protester shouted at Cheney — calling him a war criminal while holding a sign — as security and audience members attempted to pull the woman away.
