Protester throws money at FIFA president Sepp Blatter during press conference

A FIFA press conference with Sepp Blatter was delayed after a protester got on stage and threw a stack of fake money at Blatter. The moment was captured in the amazing photo above by Reuters photographer Arnd Wiegmann.

Blatter was expected to announce when the election for the next FIFA president would take place when the protester arrived, reportedly put money on the podium, and then threw it in the air.

Reporters at the press conference say it was British comedian Simon Brodkin, who is known for playing a character named Lee Nelson.

Here’s a Vine of the incident:





Brodkin addressed the crowd first before throwing the money:

The money went everywhere:

British comedian Lee Nelson throws cash at Sepp Blatter – press conference now delayed pic.twitter.com/rvZsSTw03f

— Anton Toloui (@SkyAnton) July 20, 2015

1st Kanye now Sepp. Chaos as comedian Simon Brodkin interrupts press conference & throws money at Blatter pic.twitter.com/kZduJILIud

— Dan Roan (@danroan) July 20, 2015

Blatter apparently wasn’t happy:

Oh mannnnnn. Heckler walks onto podium, drops money on table, then throws it in air. “Where is my security?” Blatter yells.

— Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) July 20, 2015

‘We have to clean here first,’ an angry Blatter says. Storms off as they pick up money off dais.

— Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) July 20, 2015

An employee had to clean up the bills while the press conference waited to resume:

The press conference has since resumed. Blatter announced the election for the next FIFA president is scheduled for February 26, 2016.

Blatter announced his resignation as FIFA president in June, shortly after being elected to his fifth straight term.

