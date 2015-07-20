Protester throws money at FIFA president Sepp Blatter during press conference

Scott Davis
RTX1L1FSArnd Wiegmann/REUTERS

A FIFA press conference with Sepp Blatter was delayed after a protester got on stage and threw a stack of fake money at Blatter. The moment was captured in the amazing photo above by Reuters photographer Arnd Wiegmann.

Blatter was expected to announce when the election for the next FIFA president would take place when the protester arrived, reportedly put money on the podium, and then threw it in the air.

Reporters at the press conference say it was British comedian Simon Brodkin, who is known for playing a character named Lee Nelson. 

Here’s a Vine of the incident:


Brodkin addressed the crowd first before throwing the money:

RTX1L1GYArnd Wiegmann/REUTERS

The money went everywhere:

Blatter apparently wasn’t happy:

 An employee had to clean up the bills while the press conference waited to resume:

Rob Harris/AP

The press conference has since resumed. Blatter announced the election for the next FIFA president is scheduled for February 26, 2016.

Blatter announced his resignation as FIFA president in June, shortly after being elected to his fifth straight term.

NOW WATCH: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The historic 1996 Chicago Bulls championship team

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.