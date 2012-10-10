For The First Time In History, Protestants No Longer Make Up A Majority Of The U.S. Population

The Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life released its most recent survey, “Nones” on the Rise, today. ‘Nones,’ a term coined in the sixties, refers to people who do not affiliate with a religion when surveyed.



And — for the first time in history, according to the AP — Protestants no longer make up the majority of the American population.

Photo: Pew Forum

The survey also found that the amount of ‘nones’ in the United States is growing at an unprecedented pace. One in five Americans — and one third of adults under 30 — do not affiliate with any religion. The report claims that the rise of ‘nones’ has helped to push Protestantism from majority status and have become an important part of the electorate:

Photo: Pew Fourm

The rise of ‘Nones:’

Photo: Pew Forum

