Protesters Taking Over This Brazil Metro Station Exemplifies The Huge Wave Gripping The Country

Brazil’s political leaders are bracing for more protests after about 200,000 total demonstrators marched through the streets of Brazil’s biggest cities on Monday.



About 65,000 gathered in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s industrial centre and one of the largest cities worldwide, and a few thousand of them ended up taking over the the Pinheiros Metro Station.

The massive demonstrations in the country, the largest in 20 years, were sparked by small protests against bus-fare increases. So the setting for this powerful representation of the people is quite fitting.

If US bus fares were as expensive as those in Sao Paulo relative to the minimum wage, they’d be about $6 a ride. http://t.co/Go9NKjMB6l — Gideon Lichfield (@glichfield) June 18, 2013

A Facebook user named Daniela Ayoub posted the video, and wrote that her mother said something to the effect of, “Look, it’s not on TV! How Beautiful!”

We’re not sure what these amped people are chanting, but the feeling it generates is visceral. Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.