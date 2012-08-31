Code Pink Protesters Just Interrupted Mitt Romney's Convention Speech

TAMPA, FLA. — A group of protesters from the women’s rights group Code Pink interrupted Mitt Romney’s speech at the Republican National Convention tonight.



That the protesters were able to obtain credentials to the convention — let alone one that enabled them to get so close to the stage — and that they were able to sneak in huge pink signs is actually a pretty incredible feat given the level of security at the Republican convention.

We couldn’t catch what the protesters were yelling over the chants of “U.S.A.,” so it’s likely the television audience couldn’t hear them either. Men in ties and security guards flocked to the protesters’ section within seconds and escorted the three people out, according to officials at the Tampa Bay Times Forum, where the convention is taking place.

Here’s a picture of the protesters:

Photo: Getty Images

