This Vulgar Protest Flyer Sums Up The Anti-Tech Sentiment In San Francisco

Anger toward the tech upper class continues to simmer in the Bay Area. We’ve seen multiple protests against the Google Bus, and in an incident that happened just last week, protesters vomited aboard a bus for Yahoo workers.

The tension revolves around the high cost of living and the argument that tech millionaires and billionaires are driving up the cost of housing and destroying the Bay Area’s traditional quality of life.

The latest incident targets one tech employee directly.

Digg founder and Google Ventures partner Kevin Rose published an Instagram with the message: “My house was protested today by anti-tech folks, they had a large banner saying ‘Kevin Rose Parasite’ handed these to my neighbours.”

Warning: There is some graphic language near the end.

On Twitter, Rose seemed to take it in stride. He tweeted about the common ground he found with the protesters.

