Protest Bust: Lots Of Media, Just One Bus Of Protesters

Several hours after the protest was set to begin, it’s looking like today’s much-hyped protest against AIG (AIG) and its execs is a total bust.

At this point, we’re waiting outside of AIGFP HQ, and still waiting for another bus to arrive. But we’ve heard that that bus is being followed by 20 vans of media. Once again, it seems the media is much more interested than anyone who’s actually protesting.

The protesters did make an attempt to get the attention of AIG execs, by going to the homes of two of them and dropping off letters about people who have lost their fortunes in the financial meltdown.

It’s not clear what effect, if any, that had, or if the AIG execs even got the letters.

One amusing anecdote: The protesters stopped at one point in an organic grocery store and were suprised to learn that many AIG execs were shoppers there, and that according to the store’s proprietor, they were actually very nice people.

The flummoxed protesters spent several minutes outside trying to figure out how such “evil” people could be nice to an organic grocer.

