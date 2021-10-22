How protein shakes can help you lose weight and a homemade recipe to get you started

While you can buy protein shakes at most stores, it’s best to make your own so it’s full of healthy ingredients like fruits and vegetables. mixetto/Getty Images

Protein shakes are good for weight loss because they are satiating and may boost metabolism.

Replace a meal, like dinner, with a low-calorie, no added sugar protein shake to lose weight.

It’s best to make your own protein shake with fruits, nut butter, and a sugar-free protein powder.

Visit Insider’s Health Reference library for more advice.

As more and more research emerges about the benefits of protein for weight loss, it’s no surprise people are turning to protein shakes to help shed a few extra pounds.

However, despite their prevalence in almost all supermarkets and health food stores, protein shakes are not a magic wand when it comes to losing weight and being healthy.

Here’s what you need to know about protein shakes for weight loss, and if they’re right for you.

Are protein shakes good for weight loss?

When paired with a healthy lifestyle and caloric deficit, protein shakes can be a useful tool for weight loss, says Kristi Veltkamp, a registered dietitian with Spectrum Health.

That’s because protein shakes make a nutritious, low-calorie meal replacement. For example, replacing a 500 to 700 calorie meal with a 200-calorie shake may help people achieve the calorie deficit to aid weight loss.

So far research backs this up: A small 2018 study of obese and overweight Chinese adults found that those who replaced dinner with a 388-calorie protein shake for 12 weeks had a greater BMI reduction and lost more weight than those who ate dinner as usual. The protein shake groups lost an average of about 9.5 pounds (5kg) whereas those who ate their regular dinner only lost about 0.5 a pound.

However, eating more protein doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll lose weight since any excess calories will end up stored as fat. In fact, most Americans get enough protein in their diet already. Therefore, it’s more about reducing the overall calories you consume than the amount of protein you eat.

Related Article Module: The 5 best natural protein powders of 2021, backed by sports nutritionists While protein may not be the magic key to weight loss, some studies have found it does boost fat loss more than other macronutrients. For example, a small 2008 study of obese people found those who used a high-protein meal replacement for two meals over 12 weeks lost a similar amount of weight, but more fat than those who used a high-carb meal replacement.

How do protein shakes help with weight loss?

Protein shakes can help people lose weight and fat in three ways:

Keeps you fuller for longer: Protein is more satiating than carbohydrates or fats, meaning it keeps you fuller for longer. Therefore, you’re less likely to snack throughout the day which reduces your calorie intake. Builds lean muscle: When paired with resistance training, protein helps build muscle, which burns more calories than fat. In fact, for every 2 to 4 pounds of muscle gain, people can burn an extra 50 calories per day. Increases metabolism: It takes more calories to digest a gram of protein compared to a gram of carbs or fat. While this increase is minimal, it may help with weight loss as part of a lower-calorie diet.

How to use protein shakes for weight loss

To help you lose weight, protein shakes should replace at least one meal a day, says Mir B. Ali, MD, Medical Director at MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center.

For example, a 2021 review found that people lost more weight when they get 60% of their recommended calorie intake from meal replacements and 40% from other foods.

Related Article Module: The FDA made it easier to spot sneaky added sugar in your food – here’s how to avoid it, says nutritionists If you are using protein shakes for weight loss, it’s important you select a low-calorie one with no added sugar. Too much added sugar is linked to weight gain, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

How to make a protein shake While you can buy a protein shake at most health food stores, the best way to make a nutrient-rich protein shake is by creating your own at home, says Veltkamp. Here’s how: Place one frozen banana into a blender with an ⅛ teaspoon of cinnamon for a bit of flavor. Then add ½ cup of plain, full-fat Greek yogurt and 1 cup of a low-calorie, unsweetened liquid such as almond milk or water. Use one scoop of a low-sugar protein powder, which typically contains about 25 grams of protein, says Veltkamp. Add as much ice as needed and blend until smooth. Use the shake to replace a meal such as a dinner or lunch to help you achieve a calorie deficit.

While protein shakes can help you lose weight, they should not be used in the long-term, says Ali. That’s because, like with anything done over and over again, most people will get sick of them after about 30 days, which may cause them to crave other, less nutritious foods.

While you can still use protein shakes on an on-going basis, the key to lifelong weight management is eating a satisfying, nutritious diet of whole foods. Therefore, you should eventually transition off protein shakes by replacing them with healthy foods of a similar amount of calories, like:

Chicken breast, which has about 279 calories

Plain, full-fat Greek yogurt, which has about 146 calories

A hard-boiled egg, which has about 70 calories

Insider’s takeaway

Protein shakes can be a useful tool to help you lose weight because they can keep you fuller for longer, increase your metabolism, and support lean muscle growth.

The key is to replace a meal or snack with a protein shake, rather than just incorporating more protein into your diet, which would only increase your calorie-intake and inhibit weight loss.

While shakes can kick-start weight loss, the best way to lose weight and keep it off is through eating whole foods like fruits, vegetables and lean meats.

“Protein shakes can be used as a tool for weight loss but are not a magic bullet,” Veltkamp says. “Nothing beats a healthy diet for weight loss and long-term health.”

Protein builds muscle, boosts the immune system, and helps with weight loss – here’s how much you need a dayHow to lose weight and keep it off with the right diet and mindset8 high-protein, low-carb foods that dietitians recommend you add to your diet8 of the best plant-based sources of protein, according to dietitians