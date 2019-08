With just one wrong click, your entire digital life can be put up for ransom. One of the most famous hackers in the United States, and author of the book “The Art of Invisibility,” explains how you can protect yourself against becoming the victim of malicious ransomware attacks.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.