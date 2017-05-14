Protect your online privacy anywhere in the world with this VPN

Picture: Shutterstock

These days, government agencies and hackers alike are trying to dig into your online behaviors. Thankfully, VPN.asia is here to protect your privacy without breaking your budget

Unlike other VPNs, VPN.asia lets safely browse the Internet on up to five devices at a time, allowing you to surf the web securely and anonymously. This VPN uses AES-256 data encryption and SHA-256 hash authentication to keep your web footprints hidden, and connects you through any of its 40+ servers located in 30 countries around the world.

Plus, with VPN.asia, you can access geo-restricted content, so you can enjoy streaming sites like Netflix with fidelity, even when you’re abroad.

VPN.asia subscriptions are on sale for a limited time. You can grab a year for $13 AUD [$10 USD], three years for $33 AUD [$25 USD] or an entire lifetime for $53 AUD [$39.99 USD], saving more than 90% off its usual price.

