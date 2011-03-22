Sportswriter Sentenced To 2.5 Years In Jail For Running A Prostitution Ring He Started After Taking Pay Cut

Kevin Provencher says he was just trying to make some extra money after the Manchester Union-Leader cut his pay.



On Friday, the 23-year veteran of the paper — and four-time New Hampshire Sportswriter of the Year — pleaded guilty to “two counts of deriving support from a prostitute, two counts of procuring a person into prostitution, two counts of solicitation for prostitution and one count of witness intimidation.”

He was arrested in July, 2009 after employees at a SpringHill Suites Hotel noticed suspicious activity.

According to prosecutor Melissa Woodward, “His crime was not a one-time lapse in judgment. He planned, thought out and ran these services at the expense of these women.”

Judge Timothy Feeley agreed, sentencing Provencher to a two-and-a-half-year sentence and ordering him to pay $5,000.

