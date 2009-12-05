Prostitutes In Copenhagen Offer Free Sex For Climate Summit Guests

Copenhagen’s Mayor Ritt Bjerregaard’s strategy for keeping guests of the climate change summit out of the city’s brothels has backfired, big time.



Spiegel Online: Copenhagen’s city council in conjunction with Lord Mayor Ritt Bjerregaard sent postcards out to 160 Copenhagen hotels urging COP15 guests and delegates to ‘Be sustainable – don’t buy sex’.

“Dear hotel owner, we would like to urge you not to arrange contacts between hotel guests and prostitutes,” the approach to hotels says.

Now, Copenhagen prostitutes are up in arms, saying that the council has no business meddling in their affairs. They have now offered free sex to anyone who can produce one of the offending postcards and their COP15 identity card, according to the Web site avisen.dk.

