Australian Prostitute Wins Discrimination Case After A Motel Banned Her

An Australian prostitute is reportedly seeking $32,000 in damages from a motel after the establishment refused to rent her a room.A sex worker in Queensland, Australia stayed at the motel with clients 17 times in two years before owners banned her in 2010 from staying there, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.



Karlaa sued the motel, claiming the ban violated Australia’s Anti-Discrimination Act, which bans discrimination against lawful sexual activity, The Australian reported Wednesday.

She lost her initial case against the motel last year but won on appeal when the tribunal ruled in her favour.

“Not everyone would choose to do the job I do, but it’s not right that they can treat me like a second-class citizen,” Karlaa told The Australian. “They wanted me to go away, but I am a tenacious little terrier and I would not give up.”

In response, Richard Munro, the chief executive of the Accommodation Association of Australia, has said the government should consider changing the law so motel owners have the right to decide what businesses are allowed in their motels.

“It’s absolutely illogical,” Munro told the AP. “If a hairdresser decided to set up shop in the motel and started inviting people in to get their hair cut, I think the motel owner would have the right to say ‘Hang on, that’s a different business operating out of my business.'”

The Tribunal did not yet release how much money Karlaa has been awarded.

