Prostitute Calls Colorado Shooting Suspect 'Really Nice'; He Felt Bad Her Business Was Slow

Before allegedly opening fire on a crowded theatre of Batman fans, James Holmes reportedly kept himself busy by frequenting prostitutes.



And one of them has only nice things to say about the man allegedly responsible for killing 12 people during Friday’s midnight premier of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

The woman, who calls herself Tiffany, told TMZ she had “no issues” with Holmes, whom she identified as a customer.

“He was really nice,” she told TMZ. “He felt bad that I wasn’t getting more customers while in Colorado, so he called a few days later and we met up again.”

Holmes reportedly posted often on a message board meant to review prostitutes working in the Colorado area. He posted several critiques “in which he details multiple sexual encounters with different prostitutes,” TMZ reported Wednesday.

TMZ spoke to two other prostitutes, one of whom said she couldn’t positively identify Holmes as a client. The other said Holmes “looked very familiar,” but couldn’t say for sure if he was a client.

Holmes’ attorneys did not comment to TMZ on its story.

DON’T MISS: Colorado Shooting Suspect Failed An Important Exam Only Hours Before Buying A Gun >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.