High-End Prostitute Arrested Under Suspicion Of Murdering Google Executive With Heroin Overdose

Police arrested a high-end prostitute on Friday on the suspicion of second-degree murder, destruction of evidence, and transporting and providing narcotics in a case involving the death of Google exec, Stephen Baxter at the Santa Cruz Sentinel reports.

Alix Tichelman is suspected of shooting heroin into Google employee Forrest Tim Hayes on his yacht in Santa Cruz harbor and then leaving the scene when he started suffering medical complications.

Police arrested Tichelman after tracking her down from a surveillance video on the boat that allegedly showed her making no effort to help the suffering Hayes after giving him the heroin, and then drinking a glass of wine and drawing the blinds before leaving the boat.

Police said they made the arrest after luring her to a high-end hotel in Santa Cruz under the belief that she was meeting a rich client who would pay her more than $US1,000 for sex.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports that Tichelman and Hayes met on SeekingArrangement.com, a website for “sugar daddies and sugar babies seeking mutually beneficial relationships.”

Tichelman is being held in Santa Cruz County Jail with a $US1.5 million bail. Hayes is survived by his wife and five children.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.