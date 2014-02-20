After Losing His Hand In A Firework Accident, This Man Became The First Amputee To Be Able To Feel Again

Screenshot/YouTube Dennis Aabo Sørensen

Nine years ago, Denmark-based Dennis Aabo Sørensen lost his left hand after a firework exploded during a New Year’s Eve celebration.

But thanks to researchers, Sørensen has become the first amputee in the world to be able to feel again through a prosthetic hand, USA Today reports.

Researchers from Switzerland and Italy implanted electrodes into Sørensen’s arm and connected a prosthetic hand to it. This ultimately resulted in a real-time sense of touch.

While blindfolded and wearing ear plugs, Sørensen could tell the difference between a Mandarin orange and baseball.

Unfortunately for Sørensen, it will be years before the sensory enhanced prosthetic will be publicly available. Today, Sørensen is using a battery operated prosthetic hand.

Check out the video below:

