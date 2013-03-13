This Man's Bionic Hand Looks Like Something Out Of 'The Terminator'

Photo: Screenshot

About six years ago, Nigel Ackland got into an accident while working as a metal smelter.An industrial blender severely crushed his right forearm, forcing Ackland to go through six months of operations and infections.



After eventually deciding to have his forearm amputated, Ackland tried out a cosmetic hand, a body-powered hook, and even an electric arm. He wasn’t satisfied with any of those options.

Now, thanks to a “Terminator”-like prosthetic hand called Bebionic3, Ackland can finally tie his own shoes again, deal cards, easily dress himself, peel vegetables, and even type on a computer keyboard.

“It does make life a lot easier,” Ackland says in a recent South West News Service video. “It makes life an awful lot easier with two hands.”

The Bebionic3, developed by assistive technologies manufacturer RSLSteeper, is a myoelectric hand. That means it’s controlled by the movement and electric activity of intact muscles in the amputated arm.

Each finger is packed with motors so you can move the hand in a natural way. It offers 14 different grip patterns, and even autogrip to prevent accidents.

In the video below, Ackland shows off some of the things he can do with his bionic arm.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.