Prost! German Chancellor Angela Merkel Got A Rockstar Reception When She Dropped By A Brissy Pub Last Night

German chancellor Angela Merkel received a rockstar reception from rowdy Brisbane pub-goers last night when she dropped by Caxton Street before heading to her hotel.

The Courier Mail reports it was around 11pm when she arrived.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Merkel appears to be very happy to shake hands with and greet cheering locals.

One bloke even got a selfie out of the appearance.

Merkel is reportedly staying in the nearby Gambaro Hotel, which has been exclusively booked out during her time in Brisbane for the G20 Summit.

Here’s the video of her appearance.

