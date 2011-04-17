Prosser Wins Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, Officially

The National Journal reports:



The election results in the heated Wisconsin Supreme Court race have been finalised following the county canvassing process, and Republican-backed Justice David Prosser has defeated the Democratic favoured candidate, Assistant Attorney General JoAnne Kloppenburg by 7,316 votes.

During the county vote canvassing process following the April 5th election, a spreadsheet in a GOP-heavy county error netted Prosser over 7,500 votes, which helped him build his lead in a race contest that appeared much closer a day after the polls closed in Wisconsin.

The 7,316 figure is notable because it means Prosser’s margin of victory falls within the one half of one per cent threshold that allows Kloppenburg to request a recount at no charge. She must do so by 5 p.m. next Wednesday.

A longer report from The New York Times can be found here. If there is a recount, we will keep you posted. Despite the closeness of the vote, it seems unlikely that a recount will be requested.

