Prospects For 'Gossip Girl' Spinoff Still Dim

A week after Nikki Finke reported that the once-hot Gossip Girl spinoff planned for the CW was dead, a new report finally confirms that the show may not be on the fall schedule.

Last week, Finke said the planned Gossip Girl spinoff about Lily Van Der Woodsen (née Rhodes) and her wild teen years in Los Angeles in the 1980s, once considered a lock to end up on The CW’s fall schedule, was dead:

[P]ut a fork in it. It’s done…[E]ven though I heard Peter Roth loved its yesteryear vibe, the show went from hot, to lukewarm, to “fading but wouldn’t count out”, to now dead, according to my insiders.

Later that same afternoon, USA Today’s Gary Levin shot down Finke’s report by getting co-creator Josh Schwartz to say, on the record, that the show was “by no means dead”:

Nancy Tellem, a top exec at CW co-owner CBS Paramount TV, says the project is “definitely still a contender.” And producer and co-creator Josh Schwartz says: “It was always something we did knowing it could go forward or not” as a series, “but it is by no means dead.” So stay tuned and definitely don’t count the spin-off out just yet.

At the time we weren’t surprised. Of course, any show is “still a contender” until the CW announces its fall schedule next week. Plus, this was right before last Monday’s episode of Gossip Girl, which was supposed to serve as a backdoor pilot for the series, so why sabotage ratings for that show by saying the spinoff was dead. Since Levin’s report what Schwartz said has been the accepted line of thinking about the show.

But now, Levin reports that the show probably won’t be on the CW’s fall schedule after all, writing, “[a] 1980s-set Gossip Girl spinoff is possible for midseason.”

Since Levin was the one who got Schwartz and Tellem to go on the record that the show was still a contender, we’re inclined to believe him. Perhaps they finally saw the awful, totally ’80s show that aired Monday and changed their minds.

