Here Come Credit Default Swap ETFs

During a down week in the market, ETF issuers iShares and ProShares both filed paperwork with the SEC to add more funds to their already successful portfolios. With ProShares focusing on creating eight new funds for the purest way to play credit default swaps (CDSs) and iShares expanding its corporate term ETFs with four new funds, this fall may see a number of new options for ETF investors [see ETF Database Launch centre].



ProShares is looking to grow its portfolio with new CDS ETFs focusing on both North American and European credit risk through investment grade and high yield issues. The specific differences between all eight funds are outlined in the SEC filing [also check out the Visual History Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average].

ProShares CDS Long North American HY Credit ETF

ProShares CDS Short North American HY Credit ETF

ProShares CDS Long North American IG Credit ETF

ProShares CDS Short North American IG Credit ETF

ProShares CDS Long European HY Credit ETF

ProShares CDS Short European HY Credit ETF

ProShares CDS Long European IG Credit ETF

ProShares CDS Short European IG Credit ETF

iShares, one of the largest issuers with almost 300 ETFs on the market, is looking to expand its already large portfolio with the creation of four new target maturity corporate bond ETFs, detailed in its SEC filing. Earlier this year iShares launched its first round of corporate maturity funds, which together have brought in over $200 million in just a month and a half [also see Which Ex-U.S. Country Bond ETF Offers The Lowest Risk].

iSharesBond 2016 Corporate Term ETF (IBDA)

iSharesBond 2018 Corporate Term ETF (IBDB)

iSharesBond 2020 Corporate Term ETF (IBDC)

iSharesBond 2023 Corporate Term ETF (IBDD)

Follow me on Twitter @lynpaintzall

[For more ETF analysis, make sure to sign up for our free ETF newsletter or try a free 14-day trial to ETFdb Pro.]

Disclosure: No positions at time of writing.

Click here to read the original article on ETFdb.com.

Read more posts on ETF Database »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.