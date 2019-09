Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Stranger and stranger.Now according to the AP, the rape charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have been withdrawn.



Prosecutors say the suspicioun was unfounded.

How these charges came to be, and then got reversed so fast, should be an interesting story.

