Prosecutors Will Appeal Bail Ruling

Madoff’s penthouse days may be shortlived yet:



Reuters: Federal prosecutors said on Monday they will appeal a judge’s decision that allows accused swindler Bernard Madoff to stay in his Manhattan apartment under house arrest.

“The government intends to appeal the (magistrate) court’s order to the district court,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lev Dassin said in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Ellis.

We’ll learn soon enough their appeal argument, but we wonder if it has to do with the notion of Madoff being a danger to the community. The judge said he was not, in part because the notion is typically understood to mean tha the defendant is violent and dangerous. Prosecutors, of course, think it should also mean economic, as in, while he’s free he can move money around and harm potential victims. Just speculation, of course.

What was that about Madoff being such a good cooperator?

