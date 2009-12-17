Prosecutors Want More Time To Bring Indictment Against IBM's Moffat And Others

Will there ever be indictments against the four people arrested along with Raj Rajnaratnam?



Earlier today we noted that the indictments handed down by the federal grand jury yesterday named only Raj Rajnaratnam and Danielle Chiese.

The U.S. Attorney’s office had until today to indict IBM’s Robert Moffat (pictured), Intel executive Rajiv Goel, McKinsey executive Rajiv Goel, and senior executive at New Castle Funds, Mark Kurland.

Today the government asked for 30 more days within which to file the indictments.

As always, it could mean the parties are discussing a plea agreement, or it could mean that the government is trying to get its indictment totally in order or decide not to bring one at all.

Moffat’s attorney, Kerry Lawrence, told The New York Times on Tuesday that his client was “engaged in discussions” with the government but that he was not cooperating.

We have a difficult time seeing someone as prominent as Moffat reaching a plea deal in this case, but we will find out in the next 30 days. Or, of course, there could just be another extension.

DealBook has a copy of the filing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.