Prosecutors Want Madoff's Bail Revoked

Bernie Madoff’s relatively lenient bail terms have outraged many, but that may be coming to an end.



The Ponz’s appearance at a Federal courthouse comes as prosecutors seek to have Madoff sent to jail right away, rather than wait out freedom confined to his penthouse. They say Madoff is a flight risk, a charge that Madoff’s lawyer disputes.

Prosecutors allege that he and his wife tried to transfer their remaining assets, CNBC says. We’ not sure on the details of where, when, and to whom yet. But if true, that’s a pretty blatant middle finger to the government.

Update: According to CNBC the assets in question were things like personal valubles (jewelry and such) that Bernie and Ruth tried to pass on to relatives and friends.

More as we get it.



