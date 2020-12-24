2 men are facing life in prison after being accused of shooting into a strip club with an AK-47 over a mask dispute

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images A disposable face masks is seen lying on the pavement during the coronavirus pandemic. Krakow, Poland on October 16th, 2020.

Two men in Orange County, California, have been accused of firing gunshots into a strip club with an AK-47.

Prosecutors say the men opened fire into the club in the city of Anaheim after being escorted out of the establishment over a mask dispute.

Edgar Nava-Ayala and Daniel Juvenal Ocampo are facing life in prison in the Halloween shooting, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

A third man, 20-year-old Juan Jose Acosta-Soto, was charged with assault in connection to the drive-by shooting and faces up to 17 years in prison.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Two men in Anaheim, California, have been accused of opening fire on a strip club with an AK-47 after being kicked out of the establishment for not wearing face masks, authorities said.

Edgar Nava-Ayala, 34, and Daniel Juvenal Ocampo, 22, are facing life in prison in the Halloween night shooting, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Nava-Ayala and Ocampo were arrested last week and face three counts of attempted murder, among other charges.

A third man, 20-year-old Juan Jose Acosta-Soto, was charged with assault in connection to the drive-by shooting and faces up to 17 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Ocampo and Nava-Ayala were escorted out of Sahara Theatre, a strip club located about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, on October 31 after they ignored requests to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Acosta-Soto was also with the men, but it’s unclear if he was escorted out or left on his own accord.

They returned shortly thereafter with an AK-47, prosecutors say, accusing Nava-Ayala of shooting 15 rounds into the strip club, injuring two employees and a customer.

The three men were arrested on December 17 and have pleaded not guilty. They are being held at the Orange County Jail.

Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer told The Washington Post it’s a “miracle that no one was killed.”

“There were over 30 people in there and these guys are suspected of indiscriminately firing at innocent bystanders with a high-powered rifle,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.