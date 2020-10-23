A North Carolina man who was found with a van full of guns and explosives had researched how to kill Joe Biden, prosecutors say

Kannapolis Police Department Alexander Hillel Treisman, in an undated photo released by Kannapolis Police Department.

A North Carolina man detained on child pornography charges had researched how to kill Joe Biden, according to prosecutors.

Court documents say police found Alexander Hillel Treisman’s van, which contained numerous guns and explosive material, parked outside a bank.

A search of the 19-year-old’s devices revealed thousands of examples of child pornography, as well as evidence he had posted a meme asking: “should I kill joe biden?”

Prosecutors said that he researched Biden’s address and travelled to within four miles of his home, while looking up local gun laws and night vision goggles.

Police also found a plan for a mass shooting as well as numerous examples of celebrating acts of terror, the documents said.

Prosecutors offered these materials as evidence that Treisman should be detained without bail.

A North Carolina man who was found with a van filled with guns and explosives had been researching how to kill Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, prosecutors said.

19-year-old Alexander Hillel Treisman has been detained solely on child pornography charges.

However, court documents show that prosecutors offered a list of evidence as reasons why he should not be given bail. It included research into Joe Biden’s home and a to-do list ending in the word “execute”.

The documents were filed in late September, but not made public until October 22.

Treisman drew attention on May 28 when employees of Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis alerted police to his van, which they believed had been abandoned in their parking lot, the documents said.

Investigating, police saw through the windows six firearms and a canister of Tannerite, an explosive material.

A search of the vehicle revealed just over $US500,000 in cash, as well as books about bomb making, improvised weapons and Islam. Prosecutors said they believe the money was his inheritance.

He also had drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, the court documents said.

Police found two further guns when Treisman showed up in his car to ask after his van, which had been towed away.

Searching his mobile phones and laptops, the FBI found thousands of pornographic videos and images of children, the documents said.

A search of his internet history, including his online handles of “AlextheBodacious” and “flindymapper,” also found materials suggesting an interest in killing Biden, prosecutors said.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

‘should I kill joe biden?’

In court on September 28, police presented evidence that Treisman had posted an iFunny meme in April with the caption “should I kill joe biden?”, the documents said.

Prosecutors referred to a timeline of his internet searches between March and May showed he had been looking to find out Biden’s home address, and had bought an AR-15 before travelling to a Wendy’s within four miles of the candidate’s home.

The same time period also showed searches for state gun laws, rifle parts and night vision goggles, as well as a checklist note ending with the word “execute.”

The search, the documents said, also found a wealth of materials showing an interest in mass killings. These included a 2019 phone note describing a plan for a mass shooting at a mall at Christmas or Black Friday.

Prosecutors also said there were video stills and related searches from the New Zealand Christchurch mosque shooting.

Under the handle “AlextheBodacious,” a post had been made saying he was “going to do a columbine for a while, [but] I think it would better to put it towards something more memorable,” the documents said.

There were further materials relating to the 2017 Las Vegas shooting and audio of a male voice saying it would be “awesome” to hijack a plane and fly it into a building, prosecutors said.

Per the court documents, as well as internet posts about child porn, police also found an audio recording in which he narrated “the perfect porn video,” which describes him shooting two parents dead and then raping and impregnating their young daughter.

He is currently being held without bail at the Cabarrus County Jail, according to local channel WSOCTV.

