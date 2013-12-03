Prosecutors Have Dropped All Fraud Charges Against Victorian MP Geoff Shaw: Report

Photo: Supplied

Victorian prosecutors have reportedly withdrawn 24 fraud charges against MP Geoff Shaw, who holds the balance of power in the state’s parliament.

Shaw was charged after allegedly using a taxpayer funded car to perform errands related to his hardware business as well as making inappropriate payments.

Sitting as an independent, the former Liberal member holds the balance of power and his vote is required for the State’s premier to govern.

Meanwhile, earlier reports said Shaw would plead guilty to one rolled up charge in order for the case to be referred to a diversion program, though his matter was later deemed unsuitable.

All charges were then reinstated, with the Frankston MP’s lawyers indicating he would plead guilty.

There’s more at The Age.

