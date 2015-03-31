Prosecutors: Germanwings co-pilot was treated years ago for suicidal tendencies

The Germanwings co-pilot who crashed an Airbus plane into the French alps last week had reportedly been treated years ago for suicidal tendencies, prosecutors said Monday.

There was reportedly “no evidence” that 27-year-old Andreas Lubitz told anyone what he was planning, and prosecutors said they didn’t find any indications of his motive.

All 150 people on board the plane died in the crash.

Developing…

