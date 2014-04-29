Prosecutors Explain Congressman's Alleged Tax Cheating With Handy Clip-Art Charts

There’s a lot going on in the 20 count indictment against New York City Congressman Michael Grimm for allegedly perpetrating a “scheme” designed to help him maximise profits and avoid taxes at a health food restaurant he once partially owned. So, when U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Loretta Lynch held a press conference to discuss the charges Monday, she brought a pair of charts to illustrate the allegations.

Lynch’s charts feature the logo of Grimm’s restaurant, Healthalicious, and clip art of smoothies and dollar bills, arrows, and illustrating how the congressman allegedly concealed over $US1 million in receipts to avoid taxes and perjured himself during a 2013 deposition when he was asked if he paid his employees in cash.

Grimm appeared in court today and held a press conference of his own afterwards where he vowed not to resign or give up his campaign for re-election this year.

“Let me start by saying what a strange, almost ironic, surreal feeling this is. But at the same time, you know, I’m somewhat relieved. After two and a half years of … allegation after allegation after allegation, I haven’t been able to fully defend myself …. … [from] absolutely shameful government leaks,” Grimm said. “This political witch hunt was designed to do a couple things, but first and foremost assassinate my character and remove me from office. But today at least I get to face my accusers and I have an opportunity to see some real charges for a change.”

View Lynch’s charts below:

