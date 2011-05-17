JUDGE: NO BAIL FOR STRAUSS-KAHN

Original post: Just out from the courtroom, via CNBC… Prosecutors have demanded that Dominique Strauss Kahn be denied bail, because he is a flight risk and has no reason to stay and stand trial.



They noted that he has substantial financial resources.

The maximum jail time he could face is 25 years.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph’s Jon Swaine says that “test” on the maid “corroborate” her account.

And Reuters says Strauss-Kahn’s pattern of behaviour also suggest against giving bail.

Conversely, his lawyers are saying that he has no desire to flee, and a considerable desire to clear his name.

Update: Just out: The Judge has for now denied bail to Strauss-Kahn.. He has been deemed a flight risk, and he rejected the defence’s suggestion that he wear an ankle bracelet.

Meanwhile, the full complaint is here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.