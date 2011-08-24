So, Are Prosecutors Going To apologise To Dominique Strauss-Kahn For Destroying His Life?

Four months ago, New York law enforcement pulled Dominique Strauss-Kahn off an aeroplane and threw him into a jail cell, costing him his job and all-but-destroying his chances of becoming the next president of France.Prosecutors said Strauss-Kahn had violently raped a woman. Strauss-Kahn said he hadn’t. Everyone believed the prosecutors, the way they generally do.



Soon, Strauss-Kahn was tossed into solitary confinement and forced to wear a suicide-prevention jacket.

Then, prosecutors decided that Strauss-Kahn was such a flight risk that he should be denied bail.

And so on.

Now, four months later, after shocking revelations destroyed Strauss-Kahn’s accuser’s credibility, it turns out the prosecutors are no longer confident that Dominique Strauss-Kahn did anything wrong. So they asked the judge to dismiss the charges. Which the judge has now done.

Thanks to the international visibility of this case, the affair has not only temporarily destroyed Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s life—it has been a colossal embarrassment and disgrace in the eyes of the world.

So we have a simple question for the prosecutors:

Are you going to apologise to Dominique Strauss-Kahn?

Everyone makes mistakes. We’re not suggesting the prosecutors acted in bad faith or anything. But when you make a mistake, it’s customary to apologise—especially when your mistake costs someone his job and ambitions and temporarily destroys his reputation and life.

So will prosecutors apologise?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.