Aryan Brotherhood Of Texas Might Be Doing Society A 'favour:' Lawyer

Steven Cooke, a general in the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

An alleged Aryan Brotherhood of Texas member’s lawyer doesn’t know why the government is going after the prison gang so aggressively, the Dallas Morning News reports.



Other crimes, like Medicaid fraud, have a bigger impact on regular people, attorney James Stafford told the Morning News. Plus, he said, ABT members mostly kill each other.

“The brotherhood hadn’t been bothering John Q. Public. They have been killing each other,” Stafford told the Morning News. “People might say they are doing society a great favour.”

Despite this assertion, the government is investigating a possible link between the ABT and the assassinations of two Texas prosecutors.

The Kaufman County DA’s office where they both worked helped indict 34 alleged ABT members on drug and racketeering charges late last year, and the state had warned the office the ABT might be going after them.

Still, other law experts have said it’s pretty much unprecedented for ABT members to go after members of the law enforcement community.

“I wouldn’t think it would make good sense,” Gus Saper, a lawyer for an alleged ABT member, told Business Insider. “I know that the last thing my client wants or that I want for my client is any more publicity.”

