Prosecutor In The Trayvon Martin Case Says She Doesn't Need A Grand Jury To Make A Decision

According to a report in the Miami Herald, Angela Corey, the state attorney assigned to the case by Gov. Rick Scott, says she doesn’t necessarily need a grand jury to decide whether to charge George Zimmerman for the death of Trayvon Martin. As the Herald points out, usually prosecutors take some of the heat off their decision by allowing a grand jury to make the call for them.



There is some good background on Corey in the Herald’s report:

As state attorney for the Jacksonville area since 2009, Corey has built a reputation as a hard-line prosecutor with a string of courtroom victories. Her office is adorned with dozens of photos of murder victims, and she easily rattles off the names of their killers, boasting about the length of their sentences.

But some of her previous decisions have brought her harsh criticism.

Topping the list: Her move to try a 12-year-old boy as an adult in a murder case. Critics also point to the large number of black teenagers she has sent to adult prison as evidence that she might not be best person to take on the racially charged Trayvon case.

Corey disagrees. “It’s not about race, it’s about wrong,” she said, flanked by black community leaders who have supported her over the years.

This could be the most scrutinized decision of Corey’s life.

