Prosecutor In O'Keefe Case Mysteriously Exits

The U.S. Attorney charged with prosecuting the four activists arrested for trying to tamper with Senator Mary Landrieu’s phone has recused himself from the case.



Jim Letten, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern Louisiana district, excused himself the day after Jan. 25 the arrests. A DOJ press release did not include a clear explanation and the office refused to comment to the AP.

It has been speculated that his exit has to do with Robert Flanagan, one of the suspects and the son of the U.S. Attorney in Shreveport William Flanagan.

The case is now in the hands of assistant U.S. Attorney Jan Mann.

“Daredevil videographer” James O’Keefe, who gained notoriety for carrying out a sting of ACORN, has admitted the four used a cell phone and hidden camera to record their conversation’s with staff in Landrieu’s office. They were arrested for entering federal property under false pretenses in order to commit a felony.

The court date is set for Feb. 12.

Read more at the AP via The Washington Post and WSJ’s Law Blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.