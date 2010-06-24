Prosecutor In Jerome Kerviel's Trial Wants To Send Him To Jail For Four Years

After losing nearly $5 billion at Societe Generale by making illegal trades, Jerome Kerviel should be ready to pay the price. But is he ready to spend a fair amount of time in jail?

The prosecutor in the trial against Kerviel thinks so. Jean-Michel Aldebet said today that he would prefer if Kerviel spent four years in prison for his alleged crimes, according to the BBC. Four years is the maximum sentence for such a crime and Kerviel has a line of employees from SocGen lining up to send him behind bars.



BBC: The trial has seen Mr Kerviel’s former bosses and colleagues line up to testify against him. On Tuesday, the bank’s president and chief executive at the time of the losses, Daniel Bouton, called the trading scandal a “catastrophe”.

“It’s not an issue of losses or amounts,” he told the courtroom.

“The trust that should exist between us is shattered. I cannot believe for one second any of Jerome Kerviel’s supervisors were aware [of his actions].”

Bouton then acknowledged that SocGen (obviously) didn’t have proper risk management systems in place. Kerviel and his lawyer continue to stress that SocGen willingly knew about his trades and that they were not fraudulent.

