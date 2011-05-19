Prosecutor Dismisses Herself From Strauss-Kahn Rape Case Because Her Husband Works For DSK's Lawyer

Photo: AP

“A top New York prosecutor disqualified herself” from the DSK rape case because her husband works for the lawyer representing the IMF chief, according to Bloomberg wire services.Executive Assistant District Attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo is chief of the trial division at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.



Her husband is Mr. Marc Agnifilo.

He works for the man who’s defending Strauss-Kahn, celebrity defence attorney Ben Brafman, at Brafman & Associates.

“It’s a loss for the DA’s office not to have Karen

involved,” said an ex-Manhattan assistant DA.

There is a hearing in the case tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.