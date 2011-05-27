Federal Prosecutors Point Out That The DSK defence Team's Swipe About "Leaks" Was A Little Hypocritical

Earlier today, Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s lawyers sent a letter to prosecutors saying that they had evidence that “gravely undermined” the maid’s credibility.



The alleged evidence was mentioned as part of a broader complaint the defence has about a stream of leaks from law enforcement sources to the press, about the case.

In the letter, DSK’s lawyers wrote, “Indeed, were we intent on improperly feeding the media frenzy, we could now release substantial information that in our view would seriously undermine the quality of this prosecution and also gravely undermine the credibility of the complainant in this case.”

Now prosecutors have responded with their own letter.

Firstly, on the leak front, the D.A says they strongly discourage law enforcement from passing on information to third parties, and certainly don’t endorse any public statements. And they passed that message on to offices besides their own.

Secondly, they were “troubled” that DSK’s lawyers were, in their opinion, being kind of hypocritical about the whole leak thing:

We were troubled that you chose to inject into he public record your claim that you possess information that might negatively impact the case and “gravely” undermine the credibility of the victim.

We are aware of no such information. To reiterate what we have told you orally, if there is anything you would like us to investigate regarding any aspect of this case, please bring it to our attention and we will gladly do so.

If you really do possess the kind of information you suggest that you do, we will trust you will forward it immediately to the District Attorney’s Office.

Here’s the full letter:

D.A Letter in response to Strauss-Kahn lawyer letter about leaks



