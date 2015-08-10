Dietitian reveals the biggest pros and cons of drinking protein shakes after a workout

What’s the first thing you do immediately following a workout? Saunter up to the juice bar and crush a protein shake, right? You may want to reconsider.

Registered dietitian, exercise physiologist and host of SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio, Samantha Heller breaks down the best times to reach for the the protein and discusses popular brand Muscle Milk.

When asked for comment, CytoSport, the maker of Muscle Milk, responded with the following:

“When she refers to 310 calories and 32 grams protein, she is referencing the serving size we recommend for “individuals looking to build size and gain muscle mass”. We recommend a serving size that provides 150 calories and 16 grams of protein for those wanting “fewer calories.” The particular smoothie she mentions that includes 6 oz non-fat Greek yogurt, medium banana, 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of ground flax seed would provide 310 calories, 20 grams protein, 52 grams carbohydrate (with 37 grams sugar). Examples of activities that consume approximately 300 calories for a 160 lb individual: 1 hour leisurely biking; 1 hour of resistance training; ½ hour of running moderately (5 mph); 45 minutes swimming laps leisurely; and 1 hour walking (3.5mph). Muscle Milk products are designed to provide high quality milk protein in a form that is great tasting and convenient and without a lot of sugar or carbs (that is why we use artificial sweeteners) for active individuals. Acesulfame Potassium is an artificial sweetener that is 200 times sweeter than sugar so a little provides great sweetness without adding calories/carbohydrates (this is the benefit of artificial sweeteners — also called “low calorie sweeteners”). Acesulfame potassium was approved by FDA in 1988 (so has been in use for more than 25 years); approved by Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives of the United Nations, World Health Organisation and European Union’s Scientific Community on Food. We know some people want to avoid artificial sweeteners so we make products for them — Muscle Milk Organic and Muscle Milk Naturals (both sweetened with cane sugar and stevia extract).”

