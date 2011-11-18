WALKTHROUGH: PayPal's Mobile Wallet Looks Like An Awesome Tool

Photo: Image courtesy of PayPal

A recent PayPal event unveiled the online payment giant’s latest venture: a one-stop shop mobile wallet that features a card and a smartphone app.The app, which is still in beta mode, looks like an amazing tool. You can store all you credit cards, gift cards, frequent flier miles and more in one location. It comes with a linked PayPal card, which enables users to pick up purchases in store or redeem rewards.



Of course with any innovation there’s a risk. The mobile wallet makes it easy to drain your accounts quickly, making them vulnerable to impulse buys, drunk buys and identity theft.

We identified some pros and cons in a walkthrough. The app is set to debut some time next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.