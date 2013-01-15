See Which Diet Plans People REALLY Like

Photo: mikebaird via Flickr

For years people have been searching for the “perfect diet” like they were hunting the Holy Grail. But which diets actually work?Consumer Report (CR) recently asked more than 9,000 readers to weigh in on the question. They ranked 13 weight loss plans and tools, assigning each diet a score out of 100 based on factors like initial weight loss, food variety, and maintenance, among others.



Consumer Reports found that do-it-yourself plans were more popular than commercial alternatives, possibly because of the lower cost and the better flexibility. But ratings aside, Consumer Reports points out that weight loss is possible on any of the plans, and satisfaction is based on more than just shedding pounds alone.

