ProPublica's Editor In Chief Makes More Than Half A Million Dollars

It’s a good day for non-profit journalism now that we know the salaries of the top editors and reporters at ProPublica, the investigative startup that won a Pulitzer earlier this year for its collaboration with The New York Times Magazine on a piece about the “Deadly Choices” made by doctors at a hospital during Hurricane Katrina.FishbowlNY’s Mike Taylor took a look at a tax filing ProPublica recently submitted to the IRS. It shows “ProPublica paid out $6.4 million in salaries, other compensation and employee benefits last year, up from $4 million in 2008.”



The top eight editorial staffers all pulled in six figure salaries last year. Editor in chief chief Paul Steiger, the former Wall Street Journal managing editor, made $571,687, plus an additional $13,430 in other compensation

Here’s the breakdown of the others, via FishbowlNY:

• Richard Tofel, treasurer and secretary, made $320,978 in salary, plus $21,312 in other compensation.

• Stephen Engelberg, managing editor, made $343,463, plus $31,231 in other compensation.

• Dafna Linzer, senior reporter, made $205,455, plus $20,421 in other compensation.

• Susan White, senior editor, made $160,011, plus $18,063 in other compensation.

• Tracy Weber, senior reporter, made $176,309, plus $21,243 in other compensation.

• Charles Ornstein, senior reporter, made $172,287, plus $26,805 in other compensation.

• Thomas Miller, senior reporter, made $186,479, plus $28,676 in other compensation.

