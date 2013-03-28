How ProPublica Is Redefining The Journalism Industry

With newspapers laying off journalists en mass, and with traditional publications switching entirely to digital and depending on pageviews, many fear that good, public service journalism, which takes months to investigate and produce a news report, may become extinct.

Marion and Herb Sandler, a San Francisco couple with background in finance and involved in philanthropy, became increasingly concerned with the state of the journalism industry about seven years ago, and decided to fund the creation of a non-profit news organisation focused on investigative reporting.

ProPublica went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting in 2010, and another one for National Reporting in 2011. It has 35 people on staff, which includes a team of developers, and it is mostly funded by grants and donations.

“We look at this as what you might call a public good – much like the symphony or the ballet,” said ProPublica Editor-in-Chief Stephen Engelberg. “The free market will not produce an optimum amount of investigative reporting.”

Watch below to find out how ProPublica and its team of investigative reporters (and developers) are evolving with the journalism industry while revolutionizing it at the same time.



