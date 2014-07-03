This Amazing Chart Shows All The Ways The NSA Spies On People All Over The World

It’s hard to keep track of all the NSA data collecting and spying programs that have been revealed in the past year, so ProPublica created an interactive graphic that plots the programs according to their purpose.

The programs are plotted based on whether they’re bulk or targeted and foreign or domestic. On ProPublica’s site, you can click on a program to find out more information about it. Each dot represents a separate program of spying, surveillence, or data collection.

Click on the graphic below for an interactive version on ProPublica’s site:

What’s striking is how many of the programs fit into the bulk/domestic category. The agency focuses mostly on foreign surveillance, but has also branched out into broad domestic programs such as the controversial “PRISM” program that acquired data from U.S. tech giants.

These programs are a sobering reminder of the extensive capabilities of NSA surveillance. The agency can collect location data from our mobile phones, crack the encryption codes on our devices, and broadly collect phone call records of nearly all Americans.

ProPublica also presents the chart in list form on its site:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.