Gay Marriage Opponents Made A Ridiculous Argument To The Supreme Court Today

The U.S. Supreme Court is going to hear two huge gay marriage cases this term, and today the California citizens fighting gay marriage in that state filed their first brief on the merits of the case.That brief gives us a clue about the tactics supporters of California’s anti-gay marriage measure Proposition 8 will use in arguing the voter-approved law is Constitutional.



In making their case, Prop 8 supporters say marriage should be limited to opposite-sex couples because they’re the only ones who are capable of having kids.

Of course, this argument defies logic in a “Modern Family” age when same-sex couples are perfectly capable of having kids using various non-traditional methods. Here’s the gist of their argument, from the brief:

“The age-old definition of marriage distinguishes between relationships of a man and a woman and all other types of relationships, including same-sex relationships. This distinction is rooted in a basic biological fact that goes to the heart of the state’s interest in regulating marriage: the unique capacity of intimate relationships between men and women to create new life.”

The brief doesn’t mention whether the elderly or infertile should be allowed to get hitched.

