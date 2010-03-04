Proposed UK Budget Leaks And Points To Brutal Post-Election Slashing

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

The Guardian has the scoop on what the UK austerity budget might look like and it calls for 11 billion pounds ($16.6 billion) in cuts.The numbers coming from UK treasury officials point to senior civil service officials getting hammered 20%, marketing budgets getting crushed by 25%, and the National Health Service finding 10 billion pounds ($15 billion) in savings itself, according to The Guardian.



The leaked cut details may come as a result of increased pressure on the Labour Party leadership after the Pound’s plummet on March 1, even though Business Secretary Peter Mandelson blamed that on HSBC and the AIG – Prudential deal on March 3.

According to The Sun’s daily poll, Labour lost a point against the austere Conservatives in the last 24 hours.

