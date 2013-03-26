Proposed Site For New FBI HQ Turns Out To Be A Classified CIA Warehouse

The FBI’s current headquarters since 1974, located in the J. Edgar Hoover Building in D.C.

In January 2012 officials from Fairfax County, Va., proposed that the FBI move it’s headquarters to “a half-empty warehouse” in the area.



The government-owned site, which lies just outside of Washington D.C., could handle a planned $1.2 billion complex and would bring nearly 12,000 jobs to the area. But the plan has hit a snag: the CIA already lives there.

Fredrick Kunkle of The Washington Post reports the “half-empty warehouse” is actually a classified CIA facility that extends underground, has walls lined with lead, and has a state-of-the-art telecommunication networks.

“The person who gave us the tour said, ‘Don’t be fooled by the building’s exterior, because most of the activity that occurs cannot be seen from above ground’ — which the only thing I can conclude from that is they must have a big underground chamber of some sort,” one Northern Virginia official told the Post.

Kunkle notes that the book “Fallout: The True Story of the CIA’s Secret War on Nuclear Trafficking” details how the CIA uses the site to train “a cadre of technical officers to bug offices, break into houses, and penetrate computer systems.”

A spokesman for the General Services Administration, the federal government’s landlord, told the Post that the site is simply a warehousing containing office furniture, vehicles, and a bunch of files.

“I can’t even tell you if the CIA is there,” the spokesman said.

