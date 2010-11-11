Look At The Terrifying Warning Labels The FDA Wants To Put On Cigarettes

Today the Food and Drug Administration proposed the Required Warnings for Cigarette Packages and Advertisements rule. These new coloured labels, which would take up at least the top 50% of the cigarette box, will be required on all cigarette boxes by June 22, 2011.



These same labels would cover at least 20% of every cigarette advertisement, which could really get in the way of those southwestern landscapes.

