PropertyShark.com Bumps Staniford To CEO

Matthew Haines, founder and chairman of Brooklyn-based real estate data Web site PropertyShark.com, named former vice president of sales Bill Staniford as CEO. Stanfiford replaces Ryan Slack who left in April to launch an online network for real estate agents, MyDealBook.com. Staniford joined PropertyShark.com in 2006 as SVP of sales after stints at Kaplan, Inc. and the U.S. Marines.



